Vandals have caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage in a suspicious fire at Hamilton Accies’ Superseal Stadium.

The blaze at the ground of Dundee’s Premiership rivals in the South Lanarkshire town’s Cadzow Avenue was discovered at around 2.30am on Thursday.

The fire caused “significant damage” to two metal containers in the grounds which contained specialist equipment, police said.

Detective Constable David MacFarlane, of Cambuslang CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in this fire, however, the cost of the damage is estimated to run into tens of thousands of pounds.

“The equipment was specialist and may take some time to replace or repair.

“We know of no reason for this to have happened other than wanton vandalism and a blatant disregard for the property of others.”

Officers reviewing CCTV footage have established the fire was started at about 1.50am, around 40 minutes before the emergency services were called.

Mr MacFarlane said: “Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact CID officers at Cambuslang via 101.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone hanging about the area between 12.45am and 2.30am as their information may prove crucial to our investigation.”