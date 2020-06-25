Special TRNSMT show with Edith Bowman coming to BBC and iPlayer next month

TRNSMT fans will be able to experience the festival from the comfort of their own home next month as highlights of previous shows will be broadcast on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

The TRNSMT Takeover will broadcast from 9pm on Saturday July 11 for a three hour long highlight featuring some of the biggest performances from previous years and will be presented by Edith Bowman.

Edith, who has covered all three years of BBC Scotland’s TRNSMT coverage, said: “TRNSMT is one of the highlights of my year and I’m looking forward to reliving some of the many music moments from the last three years on the BBC Scotland channel.

“Like so many other festival goers, I’m going to miss being in Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT but this TV takeover is the next best thing.

“TRNSMT always has a great atmosphere – there’s something really unique about a city festival. So no matter where you are in the country, sit down, tune in and enjoy the TRNSMT takeover with me.”

Tickets for TRNSMT 2021 are already on sale and artists such as Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol are lined up to perform.

Tickets for the event, which will run from July 9-11, can be purchased here.