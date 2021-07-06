An emergency meeting of Angus Council could be called over the social media trolling scandal engulfing the authority.

Opposition councillors plan to request the special summit over the “deafening silence” around the future of disgraced children and learning convener Derek Wann.

Arbroath Tory member Mr Wann was unmasked as being behind the (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP Twitter account.

He used it to target local and national politicians, mock Dundee’s tragic drug deaths record and argue with members of the public.

Mr Wann regularly campaigned against online bullying through initiatives such as an Angus ‘think before you type’ scheme.

A second Tory councillor, Forfar member Braden Davy was then found to be involved in an anonymous Facebook troll account encouraging people to “tactically vote” for him in May’s Scottish elections.

Mr Davy could face a police probe over his actions.

He has already resigned from the ruling group, but Mr Wann’s status remains a mystery.

Angus leader David Fairweather asked Mr Wann to relinquish his convenership, but said it was his “wish and want” that his close council ally remained part of the ruling group.

Mr Wann has removed the title of convener from his personal Twitter profile. That account is now locked, and the controversial Lady Whistledown profile deleted.

Opposition group meeting

The council’s opposition group met on Monday night, along with four non-aligned members – Carnoustie Independents David Cheape and Brian Boyd, Arbroath Independent Lois Speed and Monifieth Liberal Democrat Ben Lawrie.

SNP group leader Beth Whiteside said she believed the Angus public would be “appalled” at the “deafening silence” from the ruling ranks.

“As previously advised to senior members of the Angus Council management team, the SNP group remain extremely concerned about the reputational damage being imposed on the council, particularly in relation to the position of convener of the children and learning committee held by Cllr Derek Wann.

“This has only been exacerbated by the lack of response from the council and the council leader, Cllr Fairweather.

“There has been no announcement from Cllr Wann regarding any intention to stand down from his position as convener, or indeed, as a member of the children and learning committee.

“Cllr Wann, by his own actions, has demonstrated his unsuitability to carry out the role with the honesty and integrity the position demands.

“Our group, along with Cllrs Cheape, Boyd, Speed and Lawrie, therefore intend to request that a special meeting of Angus Council be called as soon as possible in order to propose a motion of no confidence in the convener of the children and learning committee and in addition, to demand his resignation as a member of the committee.”

She said the prospect of a suggested “unity administration” was premature at this stage.

Mr Lawrie, who joined Ms Speed in quitting the ruling coalition earlier this year in protest over an “unhealthy culture” at the top, put forward the idea of SNP, Lib Dem and non-administration Independents combing to form a cabinet if both Mr Wann and Mr Davy stepped aside.

Ms Whiteside added: “This is not something which is being progressed immediately, however constructive and positive discussions have taken place.

“The fact that no further resignations have occurred leaves the current members of this administration open to accusations that they are complicit, not only with the behaviour of their fellow members, but with the bullying culture within the group.

“This is clearly illustrated by Cllr Fairweather’s continued desire to work with any member of the group, regardless of their conduct.

“We are deeply disappointed by the deafening silence from members of the ruling group and we are sure that members of the public are appalled.

Mr Fairweather and Mr Wann could not be reached for comment.