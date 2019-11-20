Special ladies’ night to be hosted at Dobbies Garden Centre in Monifieth

Dobbies garden centre is set to kick off its Christmas celebrations in style by hosting a special ladies’ night.

Taking place in the Monifieth store on Thursday November 28, the event will offer guests the chance to do some Christmas shopping.

All guests will be treated to an exclusive discount voucher to spend in store, with gifts from homewares to food on offer.

There will also be a host of pamper sessions and beauty treatments available on the night, with everything from Christmas-themed make-up tutorials, expert facials and manicures to get guests ready for the party season.

Guests will also be treated to a glass of fizz or a soft drink on arrival, as well as a selection of seasonal canapes throughout the night.

They will also be offered the opportunity to choose from a selection of dishes in the restaurant.