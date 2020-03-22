Special feature: 100 years since Dundee’s first stadium boxing show

The city’s two footballing colosseums have seen their fair share of battles over the years.

Crunching challenges in fiery derby matches that would rival a right uppercut from a prime Mike Tyson.

But they are nothing compared to the punishment dished out by some of Dundee’s fighting men under the same floodlights.

Some of the city’s finest boxers had their greatest triumphs at Dens and Tannadice Park.

This summer marks 100 years since the first outdoor boxing show in Dundee. Fervent fight fans flocked to Tannadice to see Jim Mack and Jim Crawford slug it out in the squared circle.

A working class city with a love for the fights, Dundee was a boxing hotbed for decades.

Although the city’s history with the professional game stretches back to 1891, that night on August 4 1920 was to be the catalyst for a glorious boom period.

Someone who has the honour of being one of the few men to have boxed at Tannadice Park is sports broadcaster Frank Gilfeather.

An accomplished fighter in his day, Frank boxed on a unique show at the stadium in 1966.

He said: “I had been the Scottish amateur lightweight champion at the time and I boxed a guy called Robert Porteous from Edinburgh. There was a clash of heads and my eye had been cut so it was ruled a draw.

© DC Thomson

“The ring was on the pitch and there would have been about 1,000 people there. I don’t recall there ever being an event like that in amateur boxing.”

Boxing took centre stage at Tannadice again in September 1920. A winless Hop Lawson picked up his first victory against veteran Frank Johnson.

Contests dwindled until 1923 when the newly constructed Caird Hall would kick-off its pugilistic legacy.

Big time boxing would return to the outdoors in 1938 – this time on the home turf of the Dark Blues.

On an epic night at Dens Park, local hero Jim Brady toppled Londoner Pat Palmer to win the British Southern Area bantamweight title, his first championship victory.

Although not known as a knockout artist, Brady was highly regarded for his measured and skilful boxing. He would later go on to train Frank during his amateur days.

© DC Thomson

“He had been my trainer at the St Francis Boxing Club,” Frank added.

“Brady was a little man with big, bushy eyebrows and he owned a kiosk on Lochee Road. Everybody knew Jim, whether it was from the boxing or through getting their fags or a Tully.

“You had to look up to him in terms of the quality of boxers he faced. He was an elusive fighter, he was careful.”

On the same show, Freddie Tennant would also knockout Wishaw’s Abe Tweedlie to win the Scottish flyweight title.

The Scottish heavyweight title was contested just over a year later at Dens between Alex Bell and Bob Scally. One of Scotland’s greatest ever boxers, Jackie Paterson, also fought on the show.

© DC Thomson

Football shut down as the Second World War raged. The final whistle may have sounded on the beautiful game but the opening bell was about to be rung.

On a bizarre, snow-laden night on New Year’s Day 1941, almost 3,000 hardy souls huddled together at Tannadice to cheer on Brady against Richie Kid Tanner.

History repeated itself from three years prior and the battling Brady claimed the Commonwealth bantamweight title after a points victory.

Dens would host the city’s last two stadium events, the penultimate in August 1942 which saw Tennant take on Johnny Kelly before Terry Allen boxed Freddie’s brother Norman Tennant in June 1949.

Dundee’s halcyon boxing era brings back great memories for Frank but he believes the city will never see its likes again.

He added: “The fight game here is dead now. These guys like Brady and Freddie Tennant were boxing almost every week.

“These guys would go out and fight anywhere they could to make money, they were right on the breadline but they were some of the best in Scotland.”

