Special fairy door created for Fife youngster Leo is auctioned for CHAS

A child’s inspiring fight against a rare form of epilepsy is set to help raise money for sick kids.

The creators of the hugely successful Fairy Door Trail, which took off throughout Tayside to raise money for CHAS, have joined forces with the parents of four-year-old Leo White.

Back in April the Tele revealed Tayside artist Gill Hastie hoped to sprinkle some fairy dust on the lives of local children stuck in lockdown.

Gill, 43, from Invergowrie, created a local fairy door trail to give children a fun activity to do.

Jackie Campbell, also based in Invergowrie, is a registered volunteer fundraiser for the Children’s Hospice Across Scotland (CHAS) charity and teamed up with Gill to create thousands of fairy doors to form trails in Carnoustie, Longforgan and currently Liff, Fowlis and Dykes of Gray.

Jackie said: “All doors are offered to local residents for a minimum donation of £10 and so far we have raised £3620 for CHAS.

“Gill has very kindly added nine doors to the Liff Trail and I have eight for sale currently.

“The last one, however, is exceptionally special, so I want to auction that off instead.”

Jackie added: “Gill created a door for a lovely wee boy called Leo, and sent it over to his family in St Andrews as a surprise, as Gill had been at school with Leo’s dad.

“Leo and his family have been supported by CHAS at Home and have also spent time in Rachel House, so it seems really fitting to me that we give this door special treatment.”

Little Leo first hit the headlines last year when his mum, Gill White, penned a children’s book after being inspired by her son’s fight with a rare form of epilepsy.

Gill originally wrote the novel as a gift for Leo’s first birthday and named the main character after him.

However, Gill published the book, Leo And The Lightning Dragons, with all proceeds going to CHAS as thanks for the charity’s tireless support.

Leo was born with Ohtahara syndrome – an extremely rare form of epilepsy which causes seizures and developmental delays.

Just three days after entering the world, doctors switched off his ventilator and told Gill and her husband Andrew to say goodbye.

But Leo fought back and took his first unsupported breath. He has been defying the odds ever since and is now three years-old.

The bidding for the special fairy door ended last night.

Jackie said: “We are delighted with the success of the fairy door trails so far and the money raised but we hope by auctioning Leo’s door we can raise very much more.”