Special event in Dundee‘s Wellgate offers support for people struggling with poverty

People who may be struggling to make ends meet were offered support and advice at a special event in the city.

A number of charities hosted stalls at the Wellgate Library as part of Challenge Poverty Week.

Organisations including Age Concern, Action for Children, Rights Advice Scotland and the Green Health Partnership were able to offer people advice ranging from tackling rent arrears to helping pensioners find extra financial support.

People in a variety of situations were there to seek advice, including one family who were able to avoid losing their home after finding themselves in rent arrears topping £3,000.

Claire Miller, service co-ordinator at Action for Children, said: “The lady didn’t speak English and had an issue with Universal Credit.

“The family were having £800 per month taken from them, but we managed to get it sorted out and they were able to stay in their home.”

Claire added: “We only started up six months ago and we have already been able to successfully support and help 28 families in Dundee.

“These families have 82 children in total who have been impacted by the support their family is receiving.”

Carole Anderson, development officer for Age Concern in Dundee, said: “We are hoping to help raise awareness of what pensioners are entitled to.

“The pensions credit can open doors to other benefits and we have been advising people to use the freephone number and find out what is available. The money is better in a pensioner’s pocket than someone else’s.”

Councillor Lynne Short, Dundee City Council’s fairness and equality spokeswoman, helped to organise the event

Ms Short added: “Age Concern was at the event and advised people about pension credit, while Action for Children helped many others.”