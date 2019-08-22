Thursday, August 22nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Special Dundee event planned to say ‘farewell’ to Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail statues

by Steven Rae
August 22, 2019, 4:54 pm Updated: August 22, 2019, 4:58 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail has been hugely popular.
The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail has been hugely popular.
Send us a story

Oor Wullie fans are being encouraged to be part of a special event as Dundee bids farewell to Scotland’s favourite son.

An unforgettable summer of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is coming to an end and The ARCHIE Foundation is calling on the public to help see him off before the sculpture go up for auction.

Volunteers are needed for the Farewell Weekend, sponsored by Zero Waste Scotland, at Slessor Gardens from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15.

The event is expected to draw thousands to the city with all 36 of Dundee, St Andrews and Perth’s sculptures in one place and the charity needs enthusiastic volunteers to help make it a fundraising success.

SeeDundee.com: The insider’s guide to the cool city with a warm heart

With roles ranging from selling and checking tickets to merchandise and brochure sales, counting money and helping the public, there is something for everyone who wants to help out.

William Wallace, 4.
Alix, 9, and Liam, 3, love hunting for Oor Wullie.
Dundee youngster Ava Dryden, 5, up the Law.
Chloe and Gracie Glennie, aged 7 and 3.
Cohenn, aged 4, from Ardler.
Emily Brown, 6, from Barnhill.
Gracie, 7, Libby, 8, Bobbi, 7, and Louie, 3, up the The Law.
Gregor and Beth meet Wullie.
Harris Slane, aged 6 months, in Aberdeen.
Harry Brown with Oor Freddie.
Jack, 3, outside the McManus Galleries.
John James Harris, from Dundee.
Layla Dowdles, age 5, chuffed to meet Wullie up the Law.
Lesley McEwen, 60, from Broughty Ferry, sees the statue in Douglas Terrace.
Linda Nielson went out with her husband on an Oor Wullie hunt.
Megan Thornburn with three of the mini Wullies.
Nathan and Harris Baird, frp, Arbroath, outside Dundee train station.
Ross Inglis, 30, with Oor Freddie in Broughy Ferry.
Summer Gray, aged 7, from Perth, loving the Oor Willie hunt.
William Wallace, 4, outside Dundee Railway Station.

Volunteers will be kitted out with an ARCHIE T-shirt and will be given free access to the event.

Helping at the Farewell Weekend is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enhance their CV or just to be part of one of the most popular public art events the country has ever seen.

We’ve added in a gallery above of some of our favourite pictures sent to us by our readers, who have enjoyed the Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail.

Tiffeny Rothwell, ARCHIE’s volunteer co-ordinator, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to help out at a hugely popular and engaging event.

“Volunteers will be able to get in to see the sculptures as well as helping the public enjoy the experience.

“Not only that, as a charity, we really do rely on volunteers and their involvement will help us ensure the Farewell Event is a success in raising funds for sick children.”

Anyone interested in helping out should email tiffeny.rothwell@archie.org for more information about how to get involved.

Runners see all the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail statues in Dundee in an hour

VIDEO: Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail statues installed at V&A Dundee

Breaking