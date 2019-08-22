Special Dundee event planned to say ‘farewell’ to Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail statues

Oor Wullie fans are being encouraged to be part of a special event as Dundee bids farewell to Scotland’s favourite son.

An unforgettable summer of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is coming to an end and The ARCHIE Foundation is calling on the public to help see him off before the sculpture go up for auction.

Volunteers are needed for the Farewell Weekend, sponsored by Zero Waste Scotland, at Slessor Gardens from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15.

The event is expected to draw thousands to the city with all 36 of Dundee, St Andrews and Perth’s sculptures in one place and the charity needs enthusiastic volunteers to help make it a fundraising success.

With roles ranging from selling and checking tickets to merchandise and brochure sales, counting money and helping the public, there is something for everyone who wants to help out.

Volunteers will be kitted out with an ARCHIE T-shirt and will be given free access to the event.

Helping at the Farewell Weekend is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enhance their CV or just to be part of one of the most popular public art events the country has ever seen.

We’ve added in a gallery above of some of our favourite pictures sent to us by our readers, who have enjoyed the Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail.

Tiffeny Rothwell, ARCHIE’s volunteer co-ordinator, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to help out at a hugely popular and engaging event.

“Volunteers will be able to get in to see the sculptures as well as helping the public enjoy the experience.

“Not only that, as a charity, we really do rely on volunteers and their involvement will help us ensure the Farewell Event is a success in raising funds for sick children.”

Anyone interested in helping out should email tiffeny.rothwell@archie.org for more information about how to get involved.