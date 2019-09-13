Special day for former Dundee United star Jack, 96, as he meets club’s young stars

Dundee United’s oldest living former player received a late birthday present when he went to watch the current crop training and was given a signed top.

Jack Butchart turned 96 last Sunday and was visited by first-team players at his care home in Balhousie St Ronan’s on Monday.

Staff fixed up a trip to United’s training session at St Andrews University, where Jack met the youngest first-team player, Chris Mochrie, plus manager Robbie Neilson.

He said: “It has been a big, big surprise. What a day I have had meeting the players and the manager.

“I wouldn’t give any advice to young Chris, or any players. The way they play now they don’t need any tips from me. It is a lot different now from my day.

“I played at United as an outside right on a Saturday during the Second World War, while I was working as an engineer on the submarines at the docks in Dundee.

“I cannot remember what age I made my debut, but it certainly wasn’t as young as Chris at 16.”

He added: “My dad, Joseph, was at the original Dundee Hibs. He was a club secretary and also used to cut the grass back in those days, so the connection stretches right back to the start.”

Asked about his secret to reaching the age of 96, Jack said: “A wee Bacardi and coke helps a lot!”

Chris, who has been drafted into the Scotland under-17 squad for the Uefa qualifiers in Spain, told the Tele: “Jack is a lovely man and it was good to hear from someone who played football that long ago. And it wouldn’t have been a job then like it is now.

“I am an attacking midfielder, which is like Jack’s position at outside right. I made my debut at 16 in the last game of last season against Morton.

“I knew that week I’d be in the squad, but I never knew if I’d even make the bench and was so nervous going on as a sub.”