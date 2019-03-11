Special celebration planned to mark Prince Edward being named Earl of Forfar

A special celebration is to be held in Angus in the summer to mark Prince Edward being bestowed the title Earl of Forfar.

The announcement was made yesterday that The Queen had recognised Prince Edward’s birthday by granting him the historic title which he will use in Scotland.

The Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie will be known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar when they are north of the border.

The new title was announced as the prince celebrated his 55th birthday.

The pair will visit the Angus town in the summer to mark the new title.

The Earldom of Forfar was created in 1661 and became extinct as a title in 1715 when the second earl died leaving no children.

The title will strengthen the royal family’s long association with Angus, with Glamis Castle being the childhood home of the Queen Mother and birthplace of Princess Margaret.