Spate of crashes spark plea for A90 carriageway safety review between Perth and Dundee

Calls have been made for a safety audit of the A90 between Perth and Dundee after major crashes on the stretch.

It comes after four teenagers had to be taken to hospital after a serious car crash blocked the carriageway recently.

Conservatives Murdo Fraser MSP and Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes say it is time the Scottish Government carried out a safety audit of the road, before more accidents happen.

Mr Fraser said: “There have been concerns about road safety on the A90 Perth to Dundee road for some time and the situation has been exacerbated recently with major accidents – with one resulting in four young people being taken to hospital.

“I have written to the cabinet secretary for transport regarding this issue as we feel a safety audit of the road needs to take place.

“Part of the problem is that the A90 Perth to Dundee road is an A-class road that takes traffic from the M90 motorway, but many motorists don’t realise this and then they encounter things like tractors and bus stops.

“This can obviously cause real problems for many vehicles who could well be travelling at speeds associated with motorways.”

Mr Fraser questioned whether the road may need improved signage to warn motorists that they are not on the motorway anymore and that some agricultural vehicles frequently use the A90 road.

Mr Forbes, Perth and Kinross Council’s environment and infrastructure convener and Carse of Gowrie councillor, met with Transport Scotland officials to discuss safety.

He says improvements were well overdue and in concerned nothing has happened in the two years since his meeting.

“This road is treated by many as a motorway, yet it has bus stops and lay-bys, not to mention a high number of agricultural vehicles criss-crossing it daily,” he said.

“I have no desire for this to be made a motorway but simple things like removing the layby at Kinfauns would make a make a difference.

“It is only normally used for drivers to stop and take a break yet just a few minutes up the road are excellent cafes and hotels.”

On Friday, a man died on the road near Kinfauns.

The A90 Perth to Dundee road also saw a lorry hauling a crane hitting a flyover bridge near St Madoes on October 31, 2019. No one was injured on that occasion, but the flyover was subsequently closed for 12 months as a result.

In September 2019, a group of van passengers had a lucky escape when their vehicle flipped onto its roof near The Horn restaurant.

A month before that, two cars crashed into a lorry near Longforgan and another crashed at the St Madoes junction the following day.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased following the incident on Friday, February 26, near Kinfauns.

“As part of standard policy after such accidents, our officials will be meeting with representatives of Police Scotland and Bear Scotland to obtain more detailed information on the circumstances surrounding it.

“As police investigations into this fatal accident and the incident at Glencarse last month are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”