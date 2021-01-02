Thug spat in face of court officer after claiming he was being mocked for being overpowered by woman

A thug spat in the face of a court custody officer after claiming he was being mocked for being overpowered by a woman.

Chay Ewing lashed out at the woman while he was being held in the cells of Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 21-year-old claimed that GeoAmey staff, who escort prisoners and people held in custody, were not listening to his complaints about his cell being overcrowded.

Ewing also claimed he was denied the right to use the toilet.

The lout, currently serving a 30-month prison sentence, was given further jail time after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Before his attack, Ewing was being held in a cell along with three other males and was concerned for his safety.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta said: “The complainer brought a prisoner back to cell eight and the accused was still there.

“The accused put his foot in the doorway, demanding he be moved from the cell. He claimed it was crowded but was advised there were no available cells.

“As the complainer tried to close it, the accused then, without warning, jumped up and spat through the iron bars and into the face of the complainer.”

The woman was “momentarily stunned” but managed to lock the door.

Police were eventually contacted and the woman said she was “shocked” and “disgusted” by Ewing’s actions.

Ewing, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, pleaded guilty to spitting in the woman’s face in the cells of Dundee Sheriff Court on December 11 2019.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC sentenced Ewing to six months in prison, consecutive to his current jail term.

