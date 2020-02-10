Spanish Flu in Dundee: How did the influenza pandemic of 1918 impact the city?

It was an epidemic that claimed the lives of close to 50 million people worldwide, making it one of the deadliest in human history.

And the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, which infected one third of the global population, did not spare Dundee as it wreaked devastation, just as the deadly Great War was drawing to a close.

Now, through looking through the archives and speaking to experts, the Tele can show how the deadly disease swept across the city.

Dr Kenneth Baxter, who is an archive assistant at Dundee University, revealed the deaths in the city were largely concentrated over a six-month period, with the crisis reaching a crescendo towards the end of 1918.

“From my own Great War research using our collections I would say that it is clear that the Spanish Flu epidemic had a serious impact on Dundee, especially in the three months between October and December 1918, Dr Baxter explained.

“In these three months a total of 407 deaths in Dundee were caused by influenza.”

Figures provided to the Tele by the university archive show that in October 1918, 59 flu deaths had been reported in the city.

This number rose significantly the following month, with 235 people fatally contracting the infection, before falling slightly in December to 113.

Dr Baxter added: “January to March 1919 saw a further 129 deaths attributed to influenza in the city.

“It is worth noting then, that for this six month period during October 1918 to March 1919, there were 536 flu deaths in Dundee.

“The significance of this can be seen when we look at the statistics for the entire 24 months between 1 January 1918 and 31 December 1919 as there were only 590 flu deaths in total in the city – 251 men and 339 women.

“This means that over 90% of flu deaths in these 24 months occurred in this 6 month period.”

A report which appeared in the Tele on Friday 25 October 1918 detailed the panic which was descending on the city as the disease took hold in these three months.

“The influenza epidemic in Dundee has unfortunately taken a more serious turn, the article read.

“The doctors report that the malady is increasing in severity, and this is borne out by the fact that five deaths from the disease were reported to the public health authorities today.

“The victims comprise of two men of about 40 years of age, two boys who ages were five and seven years respectively, and a girl of three years.

“This brings the total death-roll up to 18 since October 4.”

The Tele also reported the epidemic was “raging” in Monifieth, with whole families reportedly “coming down with the malady”.

By Monday December 8, near the height of the crisis, the Evening Telegraph was reporting that the governors of Dundee Royal Infirmary were claiming to be treating more than 9,000 people who had been infected as out-patients.

The article explained: “Referring to the great increase in the number of outpatients, he stated that it was due to the influenza epidemic, which had been of a very virulent type.

“Many cases had been treated in the infirmary, and unfortunately many deaths had occurred.”

The demographic most impacted by the disease was 25-45 year olds, with more than 185 deaths reported in Dundee alone. Among those in this group who fell victim to illness was Lieutenant Andrew Smith Hood from Broughty Ferry.

The former Grove Academy pupil, who served in France during the war with the Dundee Battalion of Royal Engineers, died in July 1918 at just 28-years-old following a bout of pneumonia relating the influenza.

Reporting on his death at the time, the Tele revealed the lieutenant had “took ill on Wednesday, 17 July and death took place exactly a week after the attack”.