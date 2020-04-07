Spandau Ballet legend offering 1,500 free tickets to NHS workers for UK shows

Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp is offering NHS workers free tickets to his UK DJ shows to give them something “to look forward to”.

To acknowledge the amazing job the NHS is currently doing, Martin is offering 1,500 free tickets for any NHS worker across the tour dates.

Martin, a bassist for the band, is due to perform his DJ set at Duck Slattery’s on February 12 2021.

He said: “These shows will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the ’80s. Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives. I think we all need that right now.

“When I first started these DJ shows I thought we’d just do one out two but they’ve really taken off and they are just so much fun.”

Music fans can join Martin on an unforgettable journey: ‘Back To The 80’s’.

He was behind hits including such as Gold and True.