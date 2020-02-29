Dundee pupils give Spam the taste test as part of Second World War project

As part of a Second World War project Victoria Park Primary pupils have put war time foods to the test.

After learning that America joined the war after Pearl Harbour was attacked, the students learned about some of the foods that British and American troops would have eaten.

P7 teacher Sarah Mitchell said: “We learned that when America joined the war the troops brought over unusual foods which we had never seen before.

“The children all tried Spam and had very mixed opinions with 14 of us loving it and 17 of us hating it.

“Words such as horrible, stomach churning, amazing and delicious were used to describe it.

“We also got to try American sweeties like Red Vines, Tootsie Rolls and M&Ms.

“We tried lots of other interesting foods and by the end of our food tasting session, we felt lucky to live in 2020 with all the choices of food that we have on offer to us.”