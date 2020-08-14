Sozzled Dundee teen crashed into police car while more than five times the drink-drive limit

A teenage student has admitted crashing into a police car in the West End while more than five times the drink-drive limit.

First offender Euan Taylor, 19, swerved on to the wrong carriageway on Blackness Road and into the path of officers on patrol.

Taylor later said his drink-driving was triggered by the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and university deadlines.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the airbags in the police vehicle were deployed following the smash but the officers quickly apprehended the teenager.

The black Renault Clio driven by Taylor, registered to his father, was written off.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop told the court police were on patrol in the area at around 1.25am on May 17 when they became aware of Taylor.

He said: “They noticed the black Renault Clio was failing to maintain its position and was swerving across the central markings. The car proceeded to drive into the path of the police vehicle.

“PC (Martin) Evans performed an emergency stop as he had no time to take evasive action.

“The car struck the police vehicle on the front offside. This caused the airbags to deploy.”

The two officers left the vehicle and apprehended Taylor.

After a smell of alcohol was detected, Taylor said: “Yeah, I have been drinking.”

Taylor, of Alistair Soutar Crescent, pleaded guilty to driving with 119 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Blackness Road at the junction with Norwood Crescent on May 17.

He also drove a car carelessly by failing to maintain his position, repeatedly swerving on to the opposing carriageway and into the path of the vehicle driven by PC Evans.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said Taylor, who also works at a Tesco store, had been struggling mentally in recent months as a result of the lockdown, his flexible working hours and with university course work.

He told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “He was suffering a high level of stress because he was working at Tesco where his contract is essentially flexible. On top of that he had a number of deadlines in that same week and things got too much for him.

“The purpose of him getting in the car was with the intention of doing something drastic but, thankfully, he was detained by the police.

“He has completed his university work and is getting help from a psychologist so things have stabled.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared. Taylor was disqualified from driving in the meantime.