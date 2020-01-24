Osman Sow could get chance to revive Dundee United career in Morton clash, as loan spell ends

Striker Osman Sow has given head coach Robbie Neilson “a great headache”, according to assistant Gordon Forrest.

The Swedish striker is yet to make an appearance since his return from loan at Kilmarnock.

However, with Nicky Clark injured for the rest of the season there is an opportunity for another striker should first-choice Lawrence Shankland be given a rest.

Three games coming up in the space of seven days, starting tomorrow at home to Morton, could see Sow given a chance to revive his Tannadice career.

“It’s been great to have Osman back,” said Forrest.

“He’s now had a run of good training sessions. He’s obviously had his spell at Kilmarnock but he’s had minutes in reserve games recently and he’s done fantastically.

“It’s a headache for the manager but a great one to have. He gives us a different option. We know how good a player he is.

“We see him day in, day out and we needed to get him a good run without any complications.

“He’s now in that frame of mind so he’s fit and available for selection. That’s great for us and good competition for places.”

Meanwhile, Forrest has wished departing players Sam Stanton and Scott Banks all the best as they head for pastures new.

Stanton has crossed the Atlantic to join Phoenix Rising while Banks is off to English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

“It’s a fantastic move for Scott and we wish him all the best,” added Forrest.

“It will be interesting to see how he develops.

“It shows you’re always getting watched. It’s important that young players know that, no matter what age you are there are opportunities out there.

“For Sam it’s a fantastic opportunity. He’s made a big contribution for us.

“I’ve been out there so I know what sort of adventure he’s getting himself into.

“He recently went past 100 games here and he was very popular in the dressing-room. He’s another we wish all the best in the next stage of his career.”

United have no new injury worries ahead of tomorrow’s clash.