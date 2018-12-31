SOUND OF SILENCE: Police say no complaints were made, so why did Dundee City Council ban buskers’ amplifiers?

No noise complaints about buskers have been made in Dundee in the last three years – contrary to council claims that such gripes justified an amplifier ban.

Police Scotland, who record official noise complaints, told the Tele that “zero” complaints had been made in the city in the last three years related to busking.

That is despite Dundee City Council officials claiming such complaints were the reason for a ban on amplified music imposed earlier this year.

Buskers were shocked when they were approached by city centre ambassadors – easily recognised by their red coats – and told to switch their amps off.

Officials allegedly told performers the council had imposed a ban after receiving noise complaints.

However, when the Tele asked for details of the complaints it had received, an official said it “does not hold records of the information” and referred us to Police Scotland.

A police spokesman confirmed that “zero” noise offences recorded in Dundee related to music.

He added: “They all relate to residential properties and excessive noise from televisions.”

When contacted by the Tele again, the council declined to comment on how it justified a ban.

A spokesman said: “Dundee City Council recognises the vibrancy that buskers and other street entertainers can bring to a city centre but we do have a code of conduct that we ask buskers to adhere to.

“The code was written to prevent busking from becoming intrusive and an annoyance to people.

“It also aims to stop busking from obstructing pedestrians, shopkeepers and city-centre residents.

“Under Section 54 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, Police Scotland can ask buskers to stop performing where their performance is disturbing others.

“Our code of conduct is available on the city council’s website.”