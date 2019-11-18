Sorry Tayport are no handicap for Gowfers after losing 5-0 in Carnoustie

Tayport are still looking for their first league win of the season after another poor display saw them trounced 5-0 by Super League leaders Carnoustie at Laing Park.

The writing was on the wall for the Fifers when they fell behind after only four minutes.

Gordon McDonald outstripped two defenders before rifling a shot past Jack Shaw.

In 35 minutes the Gowfers doubled their lead when McDonald knocked in from a Jamie Winter cross following a corner.

Then, just on half-time, McDonald made it a half to remember when he planted a header past Shaw to complete his hat-trick.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Just when they thought it couldn’t get any worse, former ’Port player Steven McPhee got in on the act five minutes into the second half when he took advantage of more slack defending by the visitors to net No 4.

The Fifers’ woes continued when they had to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men when Jamie Mackie was red-carded after a foul on Ryan Roche.

Then, just to rub it in, Keiran Sturrock added a fifth in stoppage time to keep the Gowfers seven points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, Broughty Athletic kept in touch with the leaders when they demolished North End 5-0 thanks to a second-half splurge of goals.

It was the third game in a row the Fed have scored five.

Josh Skelly led the way with a hat-trick and singles from Derryn Kesson and Ross McCord secured all three points.

After a 10-game unbeaten run, things have suddenly turned sour for the Dokens with two heavy defeats in a row from the top two clubs.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

An astonishing finish by Downfield saw them crush Scone Thistle 4-0 with three of their goals coming in the final five minutes.

The Spiders took the lead through Gavin Thomson in 33 minutes.

In a crazy finale, Kerr Hay doubled their lead in 85 minutes then a further two goals came in stoppage time from a Jordan Colquhoun penalty and Ross Storrier.

Lochee United just got the better of Forfar West End at Strathmore Park in another tight contest between the duo.

After a goalless first half, the Bluebells nosed ahead in 52 minutes when Greg Kirk fired home from the edge of the box following a corner.

After a scare when Dave Rae crashed a shot off the post in 84 minutes, Kevin Buchan finally sealed it for the Bluebells when he planted a header past Gary Thain minutes later.