Son’s fury after disabled dad hit with parking ticket in Dundee street

The son of a disabled man has expressed his anger after getting a parking ticket, despite having a blue badge displayed.

Charles Symons, from Stobswell, had taken his disabled dad Jim to the shops on Sunday, December 8, and parked on Commercial Street outside the old registry office.

Jim’s badge was displayed in the car, which was out of the loading bay but on double yellow lines.

And despite having only been gone for around an hour, Charles admitted he was shocked to see the badge on his car by the time he returned.

He said: “I’m not paying it, I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve got a video to show the ticket on my car next to the blue badge.

“There was a traffic warden standing on the corner and I shouted her over to ask what I had done wrong and she couldn’t tell me why I got the ticket.”

According to the Citizens Advice website, those with blue badges are normally allowed to park for free on streets with parking meters or pay-and-display machines and in disabled parking bays on streets for as long as is needed, unless there is a sign displaying a time limit.

They can also park on single or double yellow lines for up to three hours, unless there is a “no loading” sign.

Charles’s niece Siobhan Cooper is also in the process of disputing a parking ticket she received when dropping her disabled grandmother off at her home in Sandeman Street.

Siobhan said because of the Dundee United game taking place the Tannadice side of the street was closed off to traffic.

“The side my gran stays on was open and there were cones so I parked on the pavement because there was no other space to stop,” she explained.

She went outside when she noticed the traffic warden at her car and told him there was a badge on the car – but was told it didn’t matter because it was a restricted street.

That was despite other parked cars in the area escaping punishment for similar parking.

Siobhan said: “My gran was upset by it.

“I don’t think it is fair, especially when I am only there trying to drop someone off.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “All motorists issued with a penalty charge notice have the right to appeal and each case is considered on its own merits.

“Appeals can be done online or in writing as detailed on the reverse of the notice.”