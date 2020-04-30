Dundee songbird Stephanie to sing to hundreds of thousands of people online

Dundee singer Stephanie Gibson is taking her talents to a worldwide stage – without leaving her home.

The 28-year-old from Douglas is no stranger to the local music scene as she regularly performs in the city’s pubs.

But on Sunday her voice will be travelling to homes around the world as she performs on the Rock the Lockdown Facebook page which boasts an impressive 860,000 followers.

Stephanie said: “Thousands of people apply to enter and I have been chosen as one of the lucky people to perform.

“It is advertised on the group page when applications are open to be on one of their live streams.

“I had to submit an email with a video of myself singing.

“Obviously they have thousands of people applying with 860,000 members in the group.

“They now stream their concerts every fortnight as they have a huge backlog of everyone’s posts to approve for the page so I am really excited to be taking part on Sunday.”

Stephanie will perform for 30 minutes and has chosen her setlist by picking the songs she enjoys the most – with a little surprise in store.

She said: “As I’ve been going live every Sunday, as part of my Songbird Sessions, I will pick the best six songs that I personally enjoy – as having fun for me matters most.

“I do have a song that I’ve never done before that i think I’ll do, which no one would expect but I’m keeping it as a surprise. “I’m super excited and humbled that I was selected – along with everyone else chosen for this weekend’s concert – but I’ve worked hard and continue to do so. “If no one tuned into my Songbird Sessions every week it may have been different and I wouldn’t have had this chance but I can’t wait.”

People can find Stephanie’s performance on Rock the Lockdown’s Facebook page on Sunday where she will be singing for the masses from 7.10pm.

Stephanie added: “If I think of the potentially thousands that could watch me in this concert, it could feel overwhelming.

“However, being in lockdown and not been able to do what you love is hard, so the fact I’ve been offered an opportunity to be part of something on this scale, is just so exciting.”