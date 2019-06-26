Song by Dundee star Be Charlotte selected by Uefa for under-19 championship

A song by Dundee artist Be Charlotte has been chosen as the official track of the Uefa Women’s Under-19 Championship.

Fans will get the chance to enjoy the song Dreamers as Scotland hosts the tournament for the first time from July 16-28.

Be Charlotte, whose real name is Charlotte Brimner, hails from Dundee but is now based in Berlin.

She has been signed to record label Columbia/Sony Music.

She said: “It was an honour to play at Hampden Park and to have my song selected as the official track of the Uefa Women’s Under-19 Championship.

“There is such a feelgood factor around the women’s game, and I cannot wait to hear the song being played out across stadiums before the matches.

“The tournament is a celebration of talented young women from many different countries and I hope that my song can help inspire some more people to dream big and pursue their own dreams.”

Scotland start their campaign against France on July 16, while reigning champions Spain will be aiming for a third title in a row when they get under way against Belgium.

Group matches for the tournament will take place at Forthbank Stadium, McDiarmid Park and Firhill in Glasgow, with the final being played at St Mirren Park.