Son can fulfil dad’s dying wish after being reunited with long lost Dundee family

A grieving son can now fulfil his dad’s final wish after tracking down his long-lost relatives through Facebook.

Billy Brown, 34, turned to the social media platform in order to find his missing family members after his dad, Leslie Brown, asked to be buried alongside his brother in Barnhill Cemetery.

Leslie, who grew up in Broughty Ferry and Fintry, lost touch with his family in 1976 before moving to England and then Fife.

He did make attempts to get in touch with his brother William’s surviving family but was unable to trace them.

Leslie died last Sunday in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Billy said: “I never knew that side of my family.

“I honestly thought that my dad was the last of my relatives in Scotland.

“I knew he had a brother buried at Barnhill and that he wanted to be buried with him, but he passed before telling me about anyone else in the family.

“My dad was quite private. He didn’t really like to talk about his past.”

The bereft son turned to Facebook to track down any family members who could help him fulfil his dad’s wish, and after just a night of searching he was contacted by his aunt, Lynn Marshall, who now lives in Monifeith.

He said: “Lynn phoned me after my post was shared on Facebook.

“She’s authorised me to have the grave opened and we’ve met a few times now.

“It’s amazing to have this whole family that I never knew before. I’ve been introduced to seven new cousins and two new aunties that I never knew I had.”

Billy is now looking forward to spending time with the new side of his family.

He said: “I’m definitely planning to see them in the future, 100%.

“Family is really important to me, and I didn’t think I had many family members left.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old daughter that I can’t wait to introduce to them.”

Billy also thanked those who had helped him to track down his family, saying: “I just want to say a huge thank you to the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page, as well as everyone who shared their post.

“I also want to encourage anyone who might have missing family to use the power of social media to track them down.

“It’s amazing that I’ve got to fulfil my dad’s final wish. Barnhill is his final resting place and there’s nowhere better for it to be.”