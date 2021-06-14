Monday, June 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Son allegedly murdered dad with hammer before fleeing from Perth to London

By Jamie Buchan
June 14, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: June 14, 2021, 7:47 pm
© Police ScotlandIan Menzies was described as "the best dad, grandad and brother in the world".
Ian Menzies was described as "the best dad, grandad and brother in the world".

A man has appeared in court accused of beating his father to death with a hammer, before fleeing to London to evade police.

Ian Menzies was allegedly murdered several days before he was found dead at his Perth city centre flat last week.

His son, Craig Nixon, who was arrested in London in connection with the death on Friday, appeared from custody at Perth

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe