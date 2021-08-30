Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Perthshire

‘Something positive out of this horror’: Thousands of pounds raised after A9 crash that killed four horses

By Neil Henderson
August 30, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 3:44 pm
Donations have poured in following the A9 crash.
A donations page set up in the wake of an A9 crash where four horses died has raised more than £5,000.

The GoFundMe page was launched 24 hours after the horror incident involving a lorry and a horsebox, which had broken down on the A9.

International eventer Nick Gauntlett and his party were just 30 minutes away from arriving at Blair Castle Horse Trials when the collision happened.

Four horses being transported to event were killed and two people were taken to hospital.

The emergency services at the scene of the crash, which closed the A9 for more than seven hours.
The A9 was closed south of Perth for more than seven hours as emergency services worked to clear the collision.

Fellow event rider Sarah Ettridge set up the online collection after what she described as the “tragic” events on the A9.

She wrote: “Nick, his family and grooms were heading to Blair Castle International Horse Trials with four horses, including his fabulous stallion Party Trick and three belonging to American event rider Sophie Hulme.

I hope the knowledge that this fund will go to good causes will help in some small way.”

Joanne Meunie

“Fortunately Nick and all passengers had all just got out of the wagon and are safe.

“They have requested that all monies raised are split between the British Horse Society Road Safety Campaign and Sports Horse Breeding GB.”

Nick posted a message of thanks on social media for the support.

He wrote: “Thank you Sarah Ettridge, let’s try in some small way to make something positive out of this horror, it will help us all.”

Messages of support after A9 crash

Many of those who donated left their own tributes and heartfelt messages of support.

Joanne Meunie wrote: “So sorry for your tragic loss. Can’t imagine what you are all going through.

“I hope the knowledge that this fund will go to good causes will help in some small way.”

Michele Robinson said: “No amount of funds can replace what you have lost but I hope that the donations help to start again with more young talent.

“A horse owner’s worse nightmare. Can’t imagine your pain right now.”