‘Someone will get killed’ says Dundee multi resident after terror fire

A resident at a Dundee multi has claimed it will “take someone getting killed” before anything is done about disorder in the block.

Firefighters were called out to Elders Court in Lochee just after midnight Tuesday after a sofa was set on fire.

Police Scotland is now investigating the incident.

Residents in the block believe a cutback in their concierge service is to blame for the emergency.

Paul Hathaway, 60, who lives on the fourth floor where the fire broke out, said: “I was worried that there would be no way out if the fire really took hold.

“My concern is that the lack of a night-time concierge led to this happening. I had already reported that the sofa had been left lying on the communal landing.

“It was never removed. The fact that there is no concierge cover at night makes it easy for anyone who wants to carry out this sort of act. I’m afraid that it could happen again.

“It’s going to take someone getting killed before something is done.”

Lochee Labour councillor Michael Marra has backed residents’ claims and said cuts to concierge services will always increase antisocial behaviour.

He added: “It’s now a case of the council sitting back, watching and waiting for trouble. CCTV can’t do the job of a person working in the building.”

Dundee City Council’s convener of neighbourhood services, Kevin Cordell, said: “There are currently normal staffing levels in place at all multis across the city.

“It is my understanding that a large three-piece sofa was seen by the caretaker on Monday night.

“He and colleagues tried to move it to a place of safety but it was very heavy and couldn’t be manhandled into the lift.

“As a precaution they removed the cushions and sent an urgent email to colleagues in the environment department for a bulky uplift.

“Unfortunately, someone set fire to it before environment staff could get out to lift it.

“I’m told the sofa wasn’t present on Saturday night, when the same caretaker was on duty.

“Caretakers continue to make regular stair and landing checks throughout their shifts.”