Some pupils told to self-isolate from Dundee schools, but buildings to remain open

Two Dundee schools linked to coronavirus cases will remain open – however some pupils have been told to self-isolate.

Public Health, which is working with Dundee City Council, the Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland, has given an update on the schools.

A single positive case has been linked to St John’s RC High School. A small number of pupil close contacts have been identified and parents have been contacted by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate for 14 days until September 17.

The school remains open.

A single probable case has also been linked to Dens Road Primary School. Until a test result can be confirmed, as a precaution, parents of all pupils in composite P4/5 class have been contacted by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate for 14 days until September 17.

Dens Road Primary also school remains open.

Dr Emily Stevenson, specialty registrar in public health said: “Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of a case in either of these schools, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“Risk assessments are being carried out, however, parents should be assured that all appropriate precautions are in place and the schools remain open.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services said: “Parents may be feeling more anxious as positive cases are identified in schools, however we are working closely with colleagues in Public Health to ensure there is a swift and appropriate response to ensure pupil and staff safety.”

Further information for parents and staff is available at the Tayside Cares website.