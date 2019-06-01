Police equipment across Tayside in ‘shocking’ state of disrepair

The shocking state of police equipment across Tayside has been laid bare during evidence to a parliamentary committee.

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, was giving evidence in the Scottish Parliament in a bid to highlight the state of disrepair which offices across the country find themselves in – including several in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

In a dossier of pictures highlighting the worst pieces of equipment across Scotland, 12 of the 33 images came from offices in Tayside.

Ripped chairs, poor wiring, and damp walls and ceilings were just some of the issues faced by officers in the worst-affected areas.

They included Dundee’s police headquarters on West Bell Street, as well as Maryfield, Blairgowrie and Forfar stations.

Following the meeting, Gordon Forsyth, chairman for the North Area Committee for the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Throughout the north area, officers’ daily tasks are being made more difficult due to the condition of the buildings and the vehicles they have to utilise.

“What appears to be simple repairs are being left to deteriorate due to the lack of funding in the estates budget.

“Officers using damaged chairs or having torn carpets in their offices again appears to have a simple fix, but divisions are being severely constrained by their budgets.

“As was found in the Forfar office, too often we are seeing temporary fixes, with buckets or funnels to catch rainwater from leaking roofs becoming the permanent solution.

“This is simply down to budgets being too low to manage the demands placed upon them.”

Ivor Marshall, of the Scottish Association of Police Superintendents, told the justice sub-committee on policing: “I’ve spoken to colleagues. Their position is that they are frustrated at times that they don’t have the budget to be able to do small repairs to buildings.”

Committee convener John Finnie MSP said he would put the concerns to the cabinet secretary.