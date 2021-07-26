News / Local / Angus ‘Some people have no respect’: Anger as wild campers damage woodland at Lunan Bay By Lindsey Hamilton July 26, 2021, 4:35 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 6:11 pm Ranger Owen Barron with one of the damaged pieces of tree. Wild campers have damaged woodland at an Angus beach after the area was flooded with visitors over the weekend. Trees in Lunan Estuary at Lunan Bay have been hacked by campers while apparently gathering firewood for bonfires. The matter has now been reported to police. Damaged trees at Lunan Bay. Tents and other items have also been left at the scene – including one which sparked concern when its occupants did not appear for 24 hours. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe