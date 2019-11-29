Some of the oldest photographs in existence to go online showing ‘birth’ of Dundee

Millions of historic documents covering Dundee and Tayside – including some of the oldest photographs in existence – will go online from today.

Family history website Findmypast, in association with Leisure and Culture Dundee, University of St Andrews Library and DC Thomson, has gathered together a vast collection of records and images spanning almost five centuries of local history.

The archive includes more than 23,600 fully indexed images of obituaries dating as far back as 1869, and thousands of records of baptisms, marriages and burials between 1562-1855.

There is also a set of 50 images of “Dundee Old & New” commissioned by the Dundee Police after the Improvement Act of 1871.

This album shows the changing landscape of a Victorian burgh during the Industrial Revolution and coupled with tenancy and electoral records going back to as early as 1823 provides fertile ground for tracing ancestors.

Alex Cox, from Findmypast, said: “This will be the largest online collection of Dundee historic records and many are going to be available for the first time.

“This new release brings together millions of complementary records from multiple institutions.

“When placed alongside existing Findmypast Scottish collections, this forms one of the most comprehensive collections of genealogical records from any area of the UK online.

“These records give names, dates, residences and occupations and document life events of the people of Dundee and Angus.

“It also includes photographic records of streets and people – a goldmine for social and family historians alike.

“They contain some of the oldest photographs in existence, taken in the 1840s and showing parts of the city long since lost to redevelopment.”

Myko Clelland, Scottish licensing manager at Findmypast, said: “As a company with strong local roots, we’re thrilled to be working with partners to create one of the most comprehensive record collections for any area in the UK.

“This is a unique chance to discover for ourselves the role our ancestors played in history, allowing those connected to the area to uncover new stories, wherever they are in the world.”