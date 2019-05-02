‘Some much-needed reassurance’ – Dundee fans have their say on US owners staying at club

The news Dundee’s American owners have reaffirmed their commitment to the club despite a likely relegation to the Championship has been met with positivity from a large section of supporters.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms moved to calm fears the drop to the Championship – which could be confirmed this weekend – would see them cut their losses and head back across the Atlantic.

On top of that, they revealed they are moving to increase their shareholding in the club to over 75% and continuing with plans to build a new stadium at Camperdown.

Overall, that’s been welcomed online by many who follow the Dark Blues, though understandably there are plenty unhappy at on-field matters with the club rock bottom of the Premiership.

Here’s a selection of online comments:

James Clark: “First positive thing to come out of Dens for a while.”

Alan: “This is the best thing the club have put out in a long time. Some much needed reassurance.”

A Denny: “I’ll be honest, that was not the statement I was hoping to see.”

Ray Hepburn: “The fans don’t want more from their matchday experience, whatever that is, they would like to see their team win a football match.”

Alan Duff: “Pretty decent statement, to be fair.”

Malcolm Campbell: “Bottom line is we have had two managers in the last 12 months who haven’t delivered and made some shocking signings. We need a new manager to start the rebuilding process in the Championship. End of!”

Iain Small: “This statement doesn’t address anything that really concerns supporters. What’s happening to Jim McIntyre?”

Jonathan Ritchie: “The club has received a fair bit of criticism which they cannot really argue with, however a bold and welcomed statement. Hopefully, a new horizon and rebuild job to come back stronger but with a new manager and backroom staff. Expecting a big summer.”

David Fairfield: “Alienating some fans at the end. Believe the statement or not, it was pretty decent until the last paragraph. Sure way to lose even more fans. Should be trying to get more fans, not lose the ones we already have. Terrible attitude.”

Lewis Pollock: “The club certainly talk a good game but we have been in decline since 2016 and player and managerial recruitment have been an embarrassment since. I feel Nelms should step down from the top job, we need someone with a knowledge of Scottish football as well as business acumen.”

Linda Rose: “Good to get clarification regarding some of the concerns the supporters have had but still feel that John Nelms needs someone to help him regarding the appointing of managers etc.”

Ian Harper: “The only thing Dee supporters want to hear is the manager has been sacked.”

JDFC: “They are staying for the course. We can’t turn back the clock, hopefully they learn from mistakes, let’s just accept the past is in the past, instead of looking for things to have a pop at.”

scottg: “Unconvinced, uninspired.”

hmac: “We have two choices as fans. We can accept that the world isn’t perfect and throw our support behind the club as much as possible which might even mean helping people we don’t like or agree with or we can complain about everything while sitting on our hands doing nothing. No divided club made a success of anything.”

Billy Campbell’s Ghost: “Superb. Just what we need to hear. Let’s move on and get behind the club.”

Edin_Dee: “Good to see they remain committed but they are not addressing the reasons for our failures in this statement or how things are going to fundamentally change.”