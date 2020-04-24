Young Dundee siblings enjoy fun in the sun on daily lockdown exercise

Dundonians young and old continued to take advantage of the warm weather and head outside for their daily exercise.

Among them were brother and sister Theo, four, and Ellie, nine, who were out enjoying the spring blossoms in Hilltown Park yesterday (pictured).

Tayside has been enjoying largely sunny and warm days in recent weeks which has also meant people have been able to spend more of their time in lockdown outdoors doing work in their gardens, leaving them with the problem of how to dispose of the green waste.

The city council has urged people to refrain from setting fire to the garden waste after it received a number of complaints about the fumes.

Councillor Anne Rendall, neighbourhood services convener, said: “I’d really urge anyone thinking of burning materials in their garden to consider the health of their neighbours.

“The smoke from bonfires can cause problems for individuals with breathing difficulties, respiratory issues or anyone suffering from coronavirus.”

