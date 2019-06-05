Soldier attacked man in Dundee nightclub ‘for no reason’

A serving soldier was ordered to pay compensation after he attacked a man in a Dundee nightclub.

Kieran Adam, 19, of Lawson Place, who represented himself in court, said he was an Army soldier.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court witnesses were on the dance floor of Aura Nightclub in South Ward Road at around 1.30am and the complainer felt a punch to the side of his face, causing bleeding.

She said friends saw the punch which was “for no apparent reason”.

His victim Ross Armstrong had a cut to his left eyebrow which required four paper stitches, the fiscal said.

Adam told the court Mr Armstrong had “barged” into him and words were spoken between the two before he punched him.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered him to pay compensation of £900 to Mr Armstrong.