A soldier is set to stand trial for allegedly raping a woman in a Dundee flat while she slept.

Sean Diamond denies carrying out the attack at an address in the city on July 15 two years ago.

It is alleged that Diamond — who is a serving soldier based at Leuchars — raped the woman as she was sleeping.

This was before the 23-year-old allegedly continued his attack after she had woken up by holding her down, pushing her head on to a sofa and rendering her unconscious.

Diamond had previously appeared on petition in relation to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court in November last year.

No plea or declaration was made at his initial court appearance and he was given bail.

Lawyers acting on his behalf this week tendered a plea of not guilty to the charge at a preliminary hearing, which was held at the High Court in Glasgow. No special defences were lodged at the hearing.

Diamond — whose address is listed in court documents as Nicholls Avenue, Leuchars — is due to stand trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in October this year.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defence said: “As this case is now within the judicial system, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”