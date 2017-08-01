SOLD OUT: Dundee Stereophonics tickets sell online within minutes

Many fans were left disappointed after tickets for the Stereophonics gig in Dundee sold out online within minutes.

Briefs for the August 22 event at Caird Hall went on sale at 9am this morning.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

Within minutes, the Caird Hall announced online that there were none left.

There were even reports that the tickets had been all sold before 9am.

Nathan Joel Downs tweeted: “Stereophonics at Card Hall is a joke. Tickets sold out by 8.59 when not on sale until 9.00.”

@stereophonics at @CairdHallDundee is a joke, tickets sold out by 8:59 when not on sale until 9:00 — Nathan Joel Downs (@njdowns) August 1, 2017

On the same site, Rebecca asked: “How do tickets for Stereophonics sell out in less than a minute?”

How do tickets for @stereophonics sell out in less than a minute?! 😫😫😫 — Rebecca (@overdiditdoll90) August 1, 2017

Absolute joke on ticketmaster!! Would give someone a medal if anyone got them off ticketmaster! The site is ridiculous!! — E m i l y. 🙋🏼 (@emilyreid91) August 1, 2017

I got through on the phone at 9.01 and they were sold out — andrew henderson (@andrewh_1993) August 1, 2017

dont think any were actually available online. — Vikki Glenn (@GlennVikki) August 1, 2017

If they knew there was gonna be such a high demand for Stereophonics tickets, why not move it to Slessor Gardens? Up the capacity by 9k??? — Steph (@stephpeaa) August 1, 2017

Near impossible to get stereophonics tickets😢 — Lloyd Gaffney (@lloydgaffney) August 1, 2017

Tickets were also being sold at the Caird Hall ticket office in City Square, with folk queuing from 4.30am.

The box office has warned that the re-selling of tickets will result in the cancellation of your booking.