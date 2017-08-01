Home » Dundee » SOLD OUT: Dundee Stereophonics tickets sell online within minutes

By Stephen Eighteen,

Many fans were left disappointed after tickets for the Stereophonics gig in Dundee sold out online within minutes.

Briefs for the August 22 event at Caird Hall went on sale at 9am this morning.

Within minutes, the Caird Hall announced online that there were none left.

There were even reports that the tickets had been all sold before 9am.

Nathan Joel Downs tweeted: “Stereophonics at Card Hall is a joke. Tickets sold out by 8.59 when not on sale until 9.00.”

On the same site, Rebecca asked: “How do tickets for Stereophonics sell out in less than a minute?”

Tickets were also being sold at the Caird Hall ticket office in City Square, with folk queuing from 4.30am.

The queue in City Square today for Stereophonics tickets

The box office has warned that the re-selling of tickets will result in the cancellation of your booking.

