Soggy cyclists set off but Dundee festival is axed due to miserable weather

Some of the world’s best cyclists defied heavy rain and wind to set off from Dundee on the first ever Women’s Tour of Scotland today.

But the miserable weather forcast for this weekend has put paid to at least one highly anticpated event in the city.

The city is braced for severe weather for the second time this week as the Met Office warned a month’s worth of rain could come down in just a single day.

Thunderstorms and flooding are also predicted, potentially bringing huge disruption across the Tayside region.

While the Tour of Scotland – an inaugural three-day event showcasing the cream of female cycling – set off from outside the V&A, organisers of Stobswell’s Celebration in the Park have been forced to pull the plug.

The event was due to take place in Baxter Park on Sunday, featuring live music, food stalls and a motor show.

But with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for thunderstorms on Sunday, organisers the Stobswell Forum scrapped the plans – for the second year in a row.

The forum said in a statement: “Due to adverse weather conditions which are severely affecting the surface of the park we have had no alternative but to cancel the 2019 event.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly especially as this follows last year’s cancellation, but the safety of our visitors, stall holders and exhibitors has to come first.

“We’d like to apologise for the problems this will cause but we feel we had no other option.”

Celebration in the Park is the latest big event to fall foul of the grim weather predictions.

The forecast has already put paid to the Perth Highland Games, due to take place at Scone Palace on Sunday. These were cancelled amid health and safety concerns for the waterlogged site.

The weather could also impact on the turn out for the annual Lammas medieval festival in St Andrews this weekend.

Travel disruption is expected and those heading off this weekend are being warned there could be delays or cancellations for buses and trains.