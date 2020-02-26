Dundee software firm launched at Abertay University set to expand

A Dundee software company launched by former Abertay University students is set to launch new games and boost staff levels.

Pocket Sized Hands started three years ago and has more than doubled from the original trio to a team of seven plus one part-time worker.

The three men who started the company are Alan Yeats, Rory Thomson and Gary McCaftan.

They are launching new games later this year and technical director Alan said: “We have a great group of people, all with a similar vision and passion for what we do.

“At the start we were taking on projects that allowed us to work part-time.

“But after six months we managed to land a contract that helped us grow and establish the company as a full-time development studio.”

He added: “We have helped out other firms with projects and they have introduced us to new clients.”