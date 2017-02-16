A new ‘Socks Lottery’ is to launch in Dundee, giving participants the chance to win a cash prize and support the local homeless population.

People can enter the contest to win £500 by purchasing a pair of £13 socks online, with an additional pair then being given to a homeless person within the local area. The competition launches in the city today.

A recent study showed socks were the item of clothing most needed by homeless people.

A similar scheme is also being run in Hull.

Ellen Olesen, of Socks From Denmark, which is behind the lottery, said: “We chose Dundee because after visiting a range of Scottish cities, it was our favourite and had a certain atmosphere which we loved. We also came across some friendly homeless people who we promised to help.”

Entrants must select socks online at sockslottery.com, with a draw taking place on Tuesday.

Socks From Denmark designs socks in the city of Aarhus in the Jutland peninsula of Denmark. Each sock comes with an explanation of where the design came from and teaches some handy Danish words.