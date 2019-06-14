Socially-let homes could be built on former school site in Whitfield

Plans for 40 socially-let homes on the site of a former primary school have been lodged with Dundee City Council.

Angus Housing Association wants to create a new communal cul-de-sac next to Longhaugh Road in Whitfield, on land where St Luke’s and St Matthew’s RC Primary once stood.

Some of the homes would also face out on to Longhaugh Road itself, according to blueprints included with the housing association’s application.

Ron McArthur, asset manager at Angus Housing Association, says there is a “healthy waiting list” in Whitfield for the cottage-style flats the firm wants to build.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​In a submission to the council, Mr McArthur said: “We have a very healthy waiting list for the Whitfield area with a substantial demand for cottage style flats.

“We have found this style of property to be very popular, sustain tenancies (and) easy to manage and maintain. We already have several in the Whitfield area.”

Mr McArthur added the Scottish Government has already pledged funding for the development should planning permission be granted.

Documents from the housing association’s planning agent KDM Architect show the homes will be energy efficient, with solar panels and electric car charging points.

St Luke’s and St Matthew’s was amalgamated into St Francis RC Primary as part of the move into the North East Campus last year, amid a period of rapid redevelopment in Dundee’s north east.

The building was subsequently demolished and the land earmarked for redevelopment by the local authority – as was the nearby Longhaugh Primary.

Schools across the city were demolished last year to dissuade vandals and make the sites ready for prospective tenants under the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

Given its size, the proposal is likely to be referred to Dundee’s planning committee for approval.