Socially distanced playscape comes to V&A Dundee

The area outside V&A Dundee has been transformed into a giant interactive painted playground.

As part of a collaboration with Abertay University, the colourful chalk playscape has been created to show the importance of playing together even when you can’t be physically close.

Created by lecturers Dr Lynn Love and Dr Mona Bozdog, the installation is designed to allow visitors to interact and play games with one another while maintaining two-metre social distancing.

The 150 square metre playscape contains six innovative games and experiences, including a painted garden.

It is part of a free exhibition, Now Accepting Contactless: Design in a Global Pandemic, opening at V&A Dundee August 27.

Dr Lynn Love, from Abertay’s School of Design and Informatics, said: “I’m really excited to see how people interact with the playscape, which is designed to encourage people to interact with friends and strangers in a safe, socially distanced way.

“Although a lot of awful things have come out of the pandemic, one thing that has returned is a sense of community. I’m excited to see how people interact with the playscape.

“Not only will people be able to enjoy the games we’ve created, the design allows people to get creative and come up with their own unique games.”

Kirsty Hassard, curator at V&A Dundee, said: “It’s been great to work together with Lynn and Mona on realising the project.

“Their chalk playscape will encourage visitors to think about and interact with the space around the museum in new ways.

“We wanted the new exhibition to occupy spaces within and outwith the building, and hope visitors will enjoy visiting and interacting with it.”

It will remain outside V&A Dundee until January 17 2021.

