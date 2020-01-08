Dundee social worker who told parent ‘your mum used to pimp you out’ sanctioned

A Dundee social worker has been sanctioned by an industry watchdog after she told a service user “your mum used to pimp you out”.

Colette Webster, who was employed by the Dundee City Council at the time, made the comment on or around November 23 2017 towards a “vulnerable service user” who was attending a family contact centre.

An investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) determined that Webster had used “inappropriate language when speaking to a service user who she had no professional involvement with”.

It was also found that that the social worker told the individual, who is referred to as AA throughout the report, that she was “going to meet with their current social worker to discuss the fact that AA’s son was now in the care of AA’s mother”.

The comments made by Webster were found to have caused the service user to feel uncomfortable attending the family centre and subsequently resulted in the individual’s contact with their son being moved elsewhere.

Following an investigation, the report determined that Webster’s actions had “breached professional boundaries and had the potential to cause significant emotional harm to the service user”.

However, it was noted in the report that although Webster denied making the statements, she had also shown insight into the incident and expressed remorse at it occurring.

The report also stated that the likelihood of the social worker repeating the behaviour was relatively low and that there was no previous history of misconduct.

It was also determined that Webster had co-operated with the SSSC’s investigation.

A warning was placed on the social worker’s registration for a period of nine months, which was effective from the beginning of this month.

Webster could not be reached by the Tele for comment.