Social worker who conned Fife Council out of £6,500 banned from working in care sector

A social worker who conned a local council out of £6,500 has been banned from working in the care sector.

Joyce Hollywood was struck off by care chiefs at the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), who said her efforts to swindle the cash from Fife Council constituted a “significant breach of trust”.

Hollywood, 65, was convicted of fraud at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in June after the fraud carried out between 2011 and 2013 was discovered.

She had approached officials at Fife Council’s social work department with forged copies of forms requesting money on behalf of council clients.

In reality, the scheming social worker had drawn up the forms herself and forged clients’ signatures.

In all, she fraudulently claimed £6,573.62 of public money – for which she was sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work.

However, an independent panel convened by the SSSC last month also found that her ability to continue working in social work was impeded beyond repair, and removed her from the SSSC register.

In a report of the proceedings, the panel summarised: “The conduct was serious and a significant abuse of trust. In the absence of a removal order you would remain on the register and this would risk damage to the reputation of the profession.”