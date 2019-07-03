Social housing plans for former Dundee school, including wheelchair-friendly flats

Plans have been lodged for new houses on the site of a former primary school in the north-east of Dundee.

Angus Housing Association wants to build 32 homes on a site at Fintry Terrace once occupied by Longhaugh Primary School.

The housing body is proposing a mixture of flats and houses, including wheelchair-friendly properties, all of which will be available for social let.

As part of the plans, the association wants to create a new roadway north of Fintry Terrace, opening up into the new estate.

The Longhaugh plan comes just weeks after the association submitted a similar plan for homes on Longhaugh Road, a stone’s throw from the Fintry Terrace site.

That area was formerly home to St Luke’s and St Matthew’s RC Primary School, which was closed and demolished at about the same time as Longhaugh Primary.

Both schools were amalgamated into the new North East Campus on Whitfield’s Lothian Terrace at the start of the last school year.

The buildings were then demolished to prevent vandalism and to free up the land for development.

Both sites are allocated as land for housing in Dundee’s adopted local development plan, meaning the plans are unlikely to meet resistance from city planners.

Ron McArthur, asset manager at Angus Housing Association, previously said there is a “healthy waiting list” in Whitfield for the homes it wants to build.

In a submission to the council, Mr McArthur said: “We have a very healthy waiting list for the Whitfield area with a substantial demand for cottage-style flats.

“We have found this style of property to be very popular, sustain tenancies and easy to manage and maintain. We already have several in the Whitfield area.”

Given the size of the developments – a combined 72 homes are being proposed – both applications are likely to be referred to the council’s planning committee.