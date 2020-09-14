Social gatherings in Scotland restricted to six people from today

New lockdown restrictions are being introduced in Scotland from today.

Social gatherings in both indoor and outdoor settings have now been limited to a maximum of six people from two households.

These new regulations will apply in restaurants, pubs and beer gardens as well as people’s homes and gardens.

They legally come into effect from today.

Until now, it had been possible for eight people from three different households to meet indoors and up to 15 people from five different households to meet outdoors.

Children aged under 12 will not count towards the limit of six people.

Organised sports and places of worships will be exceptions to these new rules, along with funerals, weddings and civil partnerships.

There will be no change to the rule which allows 20 people to attend these ceremonies and the same limit will now apply to wakes and receptions in regulated venues like hotels.

In addition, new police powers to break up house parties with more than 15 people will also be extended to cover parties in student accommodation from today.

These regulations are being brought in due to a significant rise in coronavirus cases across Scotland, with more than 200 cases being reported on Saturday and Sunday with the daily count reaching their highest level since early May.