Social enterprise cafe will open on Dundee’s Union Street at the end of this month

A social enterprise has set an opening date for its city centre cafe, which it says will provide social activities and a pop-up space for aspiring artists.

Serendipities, at 12 Union Street, will open on Friday July 26 with an evening event, followed by a full opening the following Monday.

The opening night for the cafe will be free but tickets are required from website Eventbrite.

The cafe is the brainchild of community interest company (CIC) Uppertunity, based at The Circle. The CIC works with people who have additional needs, providing them with the ability to develop their skills and confidence through community groups, volunteering roles and social events.

Danielle Gaffney du Plooy, of the social enterprise, said: “Customers will be buying into a way of life, helping to develop the professional skills of our members and providing a safe working space.

“The space will be run by individuals with additional needs. Serendipities is a positive alternative way of thinking, where people develop confidence.

“It demonstrates how to work inclusively, raising awareness of people’s roles in this world and that anyone can achieve incredible things.”

Serendipities has moved into the unit previously occupied by vegan cafe Marwick’s, which is preparing to move into new premises at 118 Nethergate. The move will allow the cafe to expand its offerings to include alcohol.