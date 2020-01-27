Man raises £500 for Dundee MS therapy centre in memory of brother who died from disease

A Stobswell man has raised £500 to go towards a multiple sclerosis (MS) support centre.

Ross Kendall took part in Sober October to raise the funds after losing his brother to the disease. The money raised has been donated to the MS Therapy Centre Tayside.

He said: “I lost my big brother Scott to MS about three years ago. It’s not a nice disease. He was diagnosed when he was about 36.

“The money couldn’t go to a better cause. Sober October was easier than I thought.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Alwyn Vaughan, senior operator at the MS Therapy Centre based at Peddie Street said the money would be put to use helping facility continue to provide their service.

He said: “We are a self-funding charity. Every penny counts. Without the public raising money for us, we wouldn’t exist. Things like this are brilliant.”

The therapy centre supports those with the neurological condition and uses oxygen treatment to help relieve symptoms as well as slow down the progression of the condition.

It also offers a wide range of other services including physiotherapy and functional electrical stimulation.