The SNP is set to return to power at Dundee City Council after striking a deal to form a majority administration with Independent councillor Ian Borthwick, it was revealed today.

John Alexander, 28, will be the new council leader and Mr Borthwick, 78, the Lord Provost for the next five years after the Nationalists’ 14 members joined forces with Scotland’s longest-serving councillor.

It follows last Thursday’s council elections which saw no party in Dundee emerge with an overall majority.

