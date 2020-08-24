SNP set for civil war in Fife as former MP announces plans to seek nomination against sitting MSP

The SNP are heading for a civil war in Fife after former MP Roger Mullin announced his attention to run against the party’s sitting MSP for the Kirkcaldy constituency.

Mr Mullin, who served at Westminster for the SNP in Gordon Brown’s old Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat between 2015 and 2017, has announced his intention to seek nomination ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The announcement comes as some surprise, with current MSP David Torrance confirming his intention to stand for re-election just three days ago.

Delighted to announce my intention to seek nomination to be the SNP candidate for the Kirkcaldy constituency in the 2021 Holyrood election. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qeni788V6J — David Torrance MSP (@DavidHTorrance) August 20, 2020

Mr Mullin, who secured more than 52% of the vote in 2015 to defeat Kenny Selbie, the Labour Party candidate who was hoping to succeed Mr Brown following his retirement, is a former Treasury spokesman for the SNP at Westminster.

He was appointed to the Scottish Growth Commission by Nicola Sturgeon in 2016.

In a statement announcing his intention to run, Mr Mullin said: “I am entering the contest to become Kirkcaldy’s SNP candidate at the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

“We live in very different times, with huge challenges ahead.

“But we also have the opportunity of achieving Scottish independence, so long as we marshal the most effective voices in its cause.

“I have a track record of helping develop and influence national policies, as well as serving local constituents. Both are needed.

“In the coming weeks I will set out in greater detail my prospectus for the future. This will include addressing the cause of Scottish independence and the needs of a post-pandemic economy and society.

“I have big plans too for further developing services for constituents and the creation of a ‘Team SNP’ across the constituency. There is much to be done.”

Mr Mullin is currently chairman of Revive, an organisation created to support the All Party Parliamentary Group on Explosive Threats, and a board member of the Scottish Africa Business Association (Saba).

He is also a founding director of the consultancy group Momentous Change Ltd, alongside former SNP Edinburgh West MP Michelle Thomson.