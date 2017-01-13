SNP MP Chris Law and Councillor John Alexander donned neighbourly hats today outside their constituency office in Lochee.

After seeing several cars and pedestrians struggling on snowy pavements they grabbed some plastic tubs and sprinkled grit and salt from the tub in the GP car park around the area.

Mr Law said: “We can see very clearly from our windows and cars were struggling to get out of the slight incline and whilst the grit bin is there for people to use no-one seemed to be taking the initiative so Councillor Alexander and I decided to do our bit as neighbours.

Councillor Alexander said: “Our gritters and pavement gritters have been out through the night clearing and gritting the roads , but if you are in an area where there is a grit bin and you have elderly neighbours, it would be an act of kindness to just go and put some of the grit down in areas perhaps that are more treacherous for elderly people particularly.”