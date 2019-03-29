SNP name candidate for North East by-election after death of Dundee councillor Brian Gordon

The SNP has announced its candidate for the North East Ward by-election.

The May 2 by-election was triggered by the death of Labour councillor Brian Gordon last month. Mr Gordon, who was 66, died after a short illness.

Steven Rome will contest the seat for the SNP.

He said: “I am honoured to have been chosen by local SNP members.”

The 32-year-old Dundonian is married, with a 14-month-old son.

The only other party to so far confirm its candidate is the Scottish Conservatives, who will be fielding Robert Lindsay.

If the SNP wins it would regain a majority on the council.